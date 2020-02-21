UrduPoint.com
China Bans Poultry Imports From Germany, Ukraine Over Bird Flu Outbreaks - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) China has stopped importing poultry from Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Ukraine due to recent outbreaks of the H5H8 virus, commonly known as bird flu, in these countries, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

"Slovakia, Hungary, Germany and Ukraine have recently informed the World Organization for Animal Health about the outbreaks of the highly pathogenic subtype of H5N8 bird flu. To ensure the safety of our livestock and to prevent the spread of the epidemic .

.. we inform about the termination of imports of poultry and poultry products from Slovakia, Hungary, Germany and Ukraine," the statement said.

China also banned taking poultry products on commercial flights.

Earlier in February, the authorities of several Chinese provinces reported bird flu cases.

Bird flu does not usually pose a serious health risk to people, but consumers are advised to thoroughly cook poultry and eggs to protect themselves.

