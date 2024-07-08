China Battles To Plug 741-foot Breach In Dam At Its 2nd-biggest Freshwater Lake
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Thousands of workers are battling against time to plug the breach in a dam at China’s second-largest freshwater lake, state media reported on Monday.
The dike breach of around 226 meters (741 feet) in Dongting Lake in mountainous southern Hunan province in Huarong county occurred on Friday, triggering the evacuation of some 7,000 local residents.
An unprecedented rainfall had led to unsuccessful emergency repairs in the lake embankments that comes under the jurisdiction of the city of Yueyang.
Over 300 workers, including police and firefighters, working on a 14.3-kilometer (8.8-mile) embankment -- seen as the second line of defense against the lake's gushing waters -- appear to be under threat.
Also, some 4,739 rescuers joined the rescue and relief operations, according to Yueyang flood control and drought relief headquarters.
The embankment separates the flooded Tuanzhou township from the lake, while the water has broken through in several places.
Local authorities expect to plug the gaps by Tuesday afternoon, local time.
Recent Stories
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
More Stories From World
-
Türkiye’s economic policies to bring foreign investments back: US economist8 seconds ago
-
India's Modi lands in Russia for first visit since Ukraine offensive10 minutes ago
-
Philippines and Japan sign key defence pact10 minutes ago
-
Sino-French satellite detects gamma-ray bursts after in-orbit test20 minutes ago
-
Death toll of landslides in Indonesia's Gorontalo province rises to 11 with 17 missing30 minutes ago
-
France in limbo after Macron gamble deepens political deadlock30 minutes ago
-
Representatives from Pakistan other countries attend Trans-Himalaya Forum in Xizang, China50 minutes ago
-
Russia has neither 'hope' nor 'illusion' of improved French ties1 hour ago
-
Cautious relief from Germany over French far-right defeat1 hour ago
-
China achieves record high new energy vehicle registrations in H11 hour ago
-
Russian missiles kill 24 in Ukraine, gut Kyiv children's hospital1 hour ago
-
Aerobic exercise alleviates aging skeletal muscle fibrosis: study1 hour ago