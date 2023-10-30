China beats Thailand to keep Olympic qualification hope alive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XIAMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) -- Left back Chen Qiaozhu scored one goal and set up another as China beat Thailand 3-0 in the 2024 Olympic women's football Asian qualifiers here on Monday.

Following a 2-1 loss to DPR Korea in Thursday's opening match, China's head coach Shui Qingxia made multiple changes, with overseas players Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu and Tu Linli as well as goalkeeper Xu Huan brought into the starting lineup against a side that had lost to South Korea 10-1 on Thursday.

China broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, when Yan Jinjin volleyed home in the penalty area after collecting a precise left cross from Chen.

In the 68th minute, Chen launched a long distance strike from left flank, and the ball went over the goalkeeper into the far post. Shen Mengyu penetrated into the box and assisted Wurigumula to add the third with 10 minutes to play.

China had a total of 29 shots including 15 on target, but Thai goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao made several brilliant saves to help her side avoid another huge defeat.