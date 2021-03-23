China 'Beats West on Its Field' in Monetary-Financial Systems - Russian Foreign Minister

Russia and China have a successful mechanism of switching to national currencies in trade, and Beijing shows a great performance using the monetary and financial system developed by Western countries and "beats the West on its field," Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said on Tuesday

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia and China have a successful mechanism of switching to national currencies in trade, and Beijing shows a great performance using the monetary and financial system developed by Western countries and "beats the West on its field," Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lavrov arrived in China for an official two-day visit. After holding talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, he will head for South Korea.

"There is a relevant mechanism [between Russia and China], and it works quite successfully. In fact, we are switching to national currencies in trade with our other major partners. This is probably the dictates of the times, when those who created the current monetary and financial system in the world suddenly decided that they were unhappy with the way other countries, particularly the People's Republic of China, are using this system, which, I would like to stress once again, was created by the West, and the People's Republic of China is simply beating the West on its own field.

And this is precisely why we are now seeing such a reaction from the United States," Lavrov said during the press conference.

The Russian foreign minister added that it is impossible to do business "via ultimatums, via sanctions, forcing other countries to behave in the way they are expected to."

Due to the anti-China policy of former US President Donald Trump's administration the two countries are going through a so-called trade war which imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods.