Open Menu

China Becomes World's Top Auto Exporter In 2023: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

China becomes world's top auto exporter in 2023: official

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- China became the world's largest auto exporter in 2023, exporting 4.91 million vehicles, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Friday.

Related Topics

World Technology China Vehicles Industry Million

Recent Stories

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

10 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

20 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

19 hours ago
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World