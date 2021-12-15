China Becoming International Focal Point of Sputnik V, Sputnik Light Production - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the close cooperation between Russia and China particularly their concerted efforts to combat the pandemic, noting that China is fast becoming an international production center for Russian vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the close cooperation between Russia and China particularly their concerted efforts to combat the pandemic, noting that China is fast becoming an international production center for Russian vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.

"China is becoming an international production center for Russian vaccines Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. Contracts have been signed with six Chinese manufacturers for the production of over 150 million doses of vaccine," Putin said at the virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Putin stressed that strengthening collaboration between the two countries marks an unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese relations and new cooperation modality, which relies on "non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other's interests.

Xi Jinping also underlined that Russian-Chinese relations are withstanding diverse challenges, demonstrating a high level of viability with bilateral cooperation expanding in various domains.

The current meeting, the second Russian-Chinese summit held in virtual format since the outbreak of the pandemic, is taking place against the backdrop of rising tensions in NATO-Russian relations over Ukraine and intensification of the US claims towards China and its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.