China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese authorities have intensified flood relief and reconstruction efforts, working tirelessly to swiftly restore normalcy to the lives and production of flood-affected regions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Chinese authorities have intensified flood relief and reconstruction efforts, working tirelessly to swiftly restore normalcy to the lives and production of flood-affected regions.

China on Friday earmarked 1.46 billion yuan (about 204 million U.S. dollars) to provide relief to people severely affected by recent floods and ensure their basic needs are met, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The funds will be allocated to five provincial-level regions: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin.

Together with the funds already allocated, the central government has earmarked a total of 7.74 billion yuan for flood control and relief since the beginning of this year's flood season.

Local governments can channel these funds toward disaster relief, immediate emergency response, revitalizing agricultural production, and restoring damaged water conservancy facilities and other essential infrastructure.

In response to the ongoing flood season, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has called for heightened vigilance in monitoring and safeguarding drinking water sources to guarantee the continued safety of drinking water for all.

Torrential rainstorms and floods have wreaked havoc in north and northeast China in recent days, killing 29 people in Hebei Province as of Thursday.

In the face of the unfolding emergency, China's state-owned enterprises have sprung into action to support rescue operations, dispatching rescue workers, equipment and vehicles. Their efforts have helped reinforce river embankments, repair roads, relocate residents, and restore power and communications facilities.

The China Development Bank said Friday that it had issued emergency loans of 865 million yuan to support post-disaster reconstruction in flood-hit areas.