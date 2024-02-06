China Beefs Up Efforts To Enhance Investment Value Of Listed Firms
Published February 06, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) China's securities regulator has called for listed companies to proactively improve investor returns and maintain market stability.
At a recent symposium, the China Securities Regulatory Commission recommended that listed companies analyze the reasons behind the abnormal fluctuations in market value movements and implement effective and timely measures to boost the investment value.
The meeting urged efforts to establish a long-term mechanism for increasing investment value, as well as to better utilize the tool boxes such as share buybacks, regular dividends along with mergers and acquisitions.
Listed firms are required to actively strengthen communication with investors effectively in order to improve the expectations, according to the symposium.
