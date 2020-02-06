China Begins Clinical Trials of Experimental Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Experts has begun clinical trials of the experimental antiviral drug remdevisir in treating coronavirus patients in a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, media reported on Thursday.

According to Chinese newspaper People's Daily, the trial will include 453 critically ill patients and 308 with less severe symptoms in Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital.

The drug was approved a day prior by the National Health Commission and the National Medical Products Administration after in vitro trials proved promising, state news media reported.

Remdesivir was developed by US pharmaceutical company Gilead Science and was shown to be effective against SARS and MERS infections in clinical trials as well.

The new coronavirus has killed over 500 people and created over 28,000 confirmed cases worldwide since it was detected in December.