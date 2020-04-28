UrduPoint.com
China Begins Construction Of Airport In City Bordering Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

China begins construction of airport in city bordering Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan

China has begun construction of an airport on Pamirs Plateau, Taxkorgan, only county-level city in northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region that borders three countries Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan

China has begun construction of an airport on Pamirs Plateau, Taxkorgan, only county-level city in northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region that borders three countries Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

It will also be the region's first plateau airport upon completion, according to a report of China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Tuesday.

The total investment of this project is about 1.63 billion Yuan (about 230 million U.S. Dollars). According to the airport layout, there will be a runway measuring 3,800 meters long and 45 meters wide, a terminal of 3,000 square meters and an apron with four stands, among other facilities. The airport will be able to accommodate 160,000 passengers and 400 tons of cargoes annually.

The airport is considered an important project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and is expected to boost the economic development of Taxkorgan and Xinjiang as a whole.

"It will create a new 'air passage' leading to Central Asia and South Asia," said Zhou Xiang, deputy director of Xinjiang's Civil Aviation Administration.

The airport is expected to bring a lot more tourists. Located on the Pamirs Plateau, Taxkorgan is a desirable tourist destination for its natural beauty and unique Tajik culture, but it's still not accessible by plane or train so far, which greatly hinders its tourism.

The construction company said its work faces multiple challenges. First, it is still at a crucial time to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Also, the workers from inland cities may suffer high-altitude sickness, as the average elevation of the Pamirs is more than 4,500 meters.

"I believe we will finish the mission on time with a high level of quality despite much pressure," said Zhou Yifeng, deputy general manager of Shanghai Road and Bridge Group, said.

The construction of the airport is expected to complete by the first half of 2022.

