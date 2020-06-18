China Begins Review of Controversial National Security Law on Hong Kong

China's top legislative body on Thursday is set to start reviewing a draft of the new national security law on Hong Kong that triggered widespread public anxiety and protests in the special administrative region

A spokesperson from China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, the country's top legislative organ, said in a statement that a draft of the new law would be discussed and reviewed during a meeting of the committee on Thursday.

According to the statement, the draft detailed the description and punishment of four kinds of criminal activities that could take place in Hong Kong, including separatism, subversion, tourism and harming national security by working with foreign agents.

During the recently concluded National People's Congress in Beijing, Chinese legislators approved a decision for the NPC's Standing Committee to draft a new law to safeguard the national security in Hong Kong.

Beijing insisted the new proposed law would only serve to protect national security in Hong Kong without hindering the region's existing autonomy.

However, local residents in Hong Kong voiced concerns that this move was part of Beijing's plan to rein in the city after more than one year of pro-democracy protests.

Some activists in Hong Kong argued that the new proposed law could be used against all kinds of dissent and democratic advocacy under the name of national security.

Nevertheless, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has stressed that the new proposed law would not hurt the freedoms and liberties local residents enjoy today.

In response to the NPC's decision related to the new proposed law, mass protests broke out in Hong Kong once again in recent weeks as many expressed fears of the city's future under heavier influence from Beijing.