UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Begins Review Of Controversial National Security Law On Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:25 PM

China Begins Review of Controversial National Security Law on Hong Kong

China's top legislative body on Thursday is set to start reviewing a draft of the new national security law on Hong Kong that triggered widespread public anxiety and protests in the special administrative region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) China's top legislative body on Thursday is set to start reviewing a draft of the new national security law on Hong Kong that triggered widespread public anxiety and protests in the special administrative region.

A spokesperson from China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, the country's top legislative organ, said in a statement that a draft of the new law would be discussed and reviewed during a meeting of the committee on Thursday.

According to the statement, the draft detailed the description and punishment of four kinds of criminal activities that could take place in Hong Kong, including separatism, subversion, tourism and harming national security by working with foreign agents.

During the recently concluded National People's Congress in Beijing, Chinese legislators approved a decision for the NPC's Standing Committee to draft a new law to safeguard the national security in Hong Kong.

Beijing insisted the new proposed law would only serve to protect national security in Hong Kong without hindering the region's existing autonomy.

However, local residents in Hong Kong voiced concerns that this move was part of Beijing's plan to rein in the city after more than one year of pro-democracy protests.

Some activists in Hong Kong argued that the new proposed law could be used against all kinds of dissent and democratic advocacy under the name of national security.

Nevertheless, Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has stressed that the new proposed law would not hurt the freedoms and liberties local residents enjoy today.

In response to the NPC's decision related to the new proposed law, mass protests broke out in Hong Kong once again in recent weeks as many expressed fears of the city's future under heavier influence from Beijing.

Related Topics

China Beijing Hong Kong Congress Criminals All From Top

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa plans to start 'Cuisine Museum' to serve ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close down on virus worries, higher y ..

1 minute ago

Twenty-Three Egyptian Workers Tortured in Libya Re ..

1 minute ago

The HUAWEI Y Series Revolutionizes the Entry-level ..

21 minutes ago

Four civilians martyred in Indian ceasefire violat ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 3,039 deaths with 160118 cases of ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.