BEIJING, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :As staunch defenders of multilateralism, China and Belgium have maintained good cooperation on international and regional issues, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

In his message exchanged with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of bilateral diplomatic ties, Wang said over the past 50 years, China and Belgium have adhered to mutual respect and trust, openness and a win-win approach, adding that their cooperations in various fields have been carried out smoothly.

Wang recalled in 2014, the heads of state of the two countries upgraded the China-Belgium relationship to an all-round friendly cooperative partnership, which has deepened bilateral relations and played an important role in the development of China-Europe relations.

At a new historical starting point of the 50th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic ties, Wang said he is willing to work together with Wilmes to contribute to the long-term, sound and stable development of China-Belgium relations.

In her message, Wilmes said since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have been developing continuously and the two countries have become partners in many areas.

Belgium stands ready to work with China to take the opportunity of celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties to further strengthen dialogue and cooperation, she said.