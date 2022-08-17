UrduPoint.com

China Believes Biden Authorized Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 11:50 AM

China Believes Biden Authorized Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said that he does not believe that the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan was not authorized by US President Joe Biden.

Biden accommodated Pelosi's trip because the US Congress "is not an independent, uncontrollable branch, according to international law," Qin said during a closed-door conference for US journalists, as cited by Axios news portal.

Washington should show restraint in its policy toward Taiwan otherwise there will be another round of tensions with China, Qin warned, according to Axios. He added that the one China principle should be the foundation of all US-China relations, without the respect of which no dialogue on climate change or nuclear issues is possible.

Taiwan must be reunited with mainland China peacefully if possible and by force if necessary, Qin told the press, adding that the possibility of a military reunification is only supposed to deter any separatism activity on the island.

China has repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. The visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a wave of Chinese sanctions against Taiwan. Moreover, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.

Related Topics

Business China Nuclear Visit Beijing Nancy Taipei United States August Congress All From

Recent Stories

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

3 hours ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

11 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

11 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.