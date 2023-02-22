China Believes US, Russia Should Maintain Nuke Disarmament Dialogue - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) China believes the United States and Russia should maintain nuclear disarmament dialogue, but Washington should be the one to take responsible steps to resolve bilateral issues on this matter, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"We still believe that on this important issue the parties concerned should continue to negotiate with each other in finding a...solution," Zhang told reporters. "The US withdrew from those instruments first and the US should be the one really to take responsible measures in making these instruments to work.

"

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia is suspending its participation in New START. Putin said any Russian return to talks would require clarity about how NATO's combined nuclear strike potential would be taken into account.

The Russian president said that NATO members act as if there is no connection between the issues of New START and the Ukraine conflict as well as other hostile actions against Russia.