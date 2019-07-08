China blames US 'bullying' for Iran nuclear crisis

China on Monday said "unilateral bullying" by the United States was the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announced it was set to breach its uranium enrichment cap

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :China on Monday said "unilateral bullying" by the United States was the cause behind the escalating Iran nuclear crisis, after Tehran announced it was set to breach its uranium enrichment cap.

"The facts show that unilateral bullying has already become a worsening tumour," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing in Beijing.

"The maximum pressure exerted by the US on Iran is the root cause of the Iranian nuclear crisis," he said.