China Blames US Pressure On Iran For Current Nuclear Deal Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

China Blames US Pressure on Iran for Current Nuclear Deal Crisis - Foreign Ministry

China regrets Iran's decision to further reduce the fulfillment of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal but pins the blame for the current crisis on the excessive pressure from the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) China regrets Iran's decision to further reduce the fulfillment of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal but pins the blame for the current crisis on the excessive pressure from the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday.

Iran announced in May that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement. This deadline expired on Sunday, prompting Tehran to announce it was prepared to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in the deal.

"I'd like to emphasize that the 'maximum pressure' exerted by the US is the root cause of the recent crisis.

The US not only withdrew from the agreement but also set more and more obstacles for Iran and other parties through unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. The fact is, unilateral bullying practices, like worsening tumors, are triggering more problems and crises worldwide," Geng said at a briefing, as quoted by the ministry.

The official added that China regretted Iran's decision "to further take back its commitments" under the deal.

"Ensuring the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA is both the requirement of the UN Security Council resolution and the only viable way to ease tensions and resolve this issue," Geng stressed.

Iran also announced on Sunday that it would declare the nuclear obligations it would discontinue every 60 days.

