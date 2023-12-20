Open Menu

China Boasts Over 3.28 Mln 5G Base Stations

Published December 20, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) China has constantly advanced the construction of its 5G network with the number of 5G base stations in the country exceeding 3.28 million by the end of November, according to official data released Wednesday.

The volume accounted for 28.5 percent of the country's total mobile base stations, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

In the meantime, more mobile phone users in China have embraced 5G services.

As of the end of November, the number of mobile phone users of the country's three telecom giants -- China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom -- had reached about 1.73 billion, the data shows.

Among them, 771 million were 5G mobile phone users, a net increase of 210.4 million from the end of last year, accounting for 44.7 percent of total mobile phone users.

