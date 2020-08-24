China bond issuance reaches 4.7 trillion yuan in July

The value of bonds issued in China last month totaled 4.7 trillion yuan (about 680 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from the central bank

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):The value of bonds issued in China last month totaled 4.7 trillion yuan (about 680 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from the central bank.

Treasury bond issuance stood at 900.

6 billion yuan, while local government bond issuance reached 272.2 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Financial bonds issued last month were valued at 859.2 billion yuan, and corporate debenture issuance came in at 846.6 billion yuan. By the end of July, total bonds outstanding reached 109.4 trillion yuan, the data showed.