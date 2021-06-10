UrduPoint.com
China Boosting Its Military Capability At Very Serious, Sustained Rate - Top US General

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

China Boosting Its Military Capability at Very Serious, Sustained Rate - Top US General

China is boosting its military capabilities at very serious and sustained rate which will require the United States to remain competitive in face of the alleged threat to its national security, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said in testimony to Congress on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) China is boosting its military capabilities at very serious and sustained rate which will require the United States to remain competitive in face of the alleged threat to its national security, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.

Mark Milley said in testimony to Congress on Thursday.

"China is increasing its military capability at a very serious and sustained rate, and we must ensure that we retain our competitive and technological edge against this pacing threat," Milley said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

