UrduPoint.com

China Boosts Bed Spaces As Omicron Outbreak Spreads

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

China boosts bed spaces as Omicron outbreak spreads

China moved to free up hospital beds as officials on Wednesday reported thousands of new cases from an Omicron-led coronavirus outbreak that has put millions under lockdown and raised fears for the health system

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :China moved to free up hospital beds as officials on Wednesday reported thousands of new cases from an Omicron-led coronavirus outbreak that has put millions under lockdown and raised fears for the health system.

Just three weeks ago China was reporting under one hundred Covid cases daily, but that number has swelled past 1,000 per day for a week.

It logged 3,290 new confirmed infections on Wednesday, including 11 severe cases.

China, where the virus emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, has largely kept it under control since then through strict measures, and has not reported any Covid-related deaths for more than a year.

But the highly transmissible Omicron variant is posing a stern challenge to its zero-Covid strategy, resulting in the 17.5 million residents of the southern tech hub of Shenzhen being locked down and other cities also under tight restrictions.

Authorities previously sent all patients with any symptoms to specialist hospitals.

But the National Health Commission late Tuesday said patients with mild Covid cases could isolate at a central quarantine facility to ease pressure on hospitals over fears of a looming bed shortage.

"Patients with Omicron variant strains are mainly asymptomatic infections and mild cases, most of them do not require serious treatment," the National Health Commission said.

"All admission to designated hospitals will take up a lot of medical resources." Images of patients lying on gurneys outside hospitals in Hong Kong, where hospitals have been overrun by a surge in cases, have spooked mainland officials, who are now also rushing to build makeshift hospitals in some provinces.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV Wednesday showed dozens of giant cranes assembling "temporary hospitals" in northeast China's Jilin province, which has reported more than 5,000 cases over the past week.

The province of more than 24 million residents has only 22,880 hospital beds.

- Mass testing campaign - As of Tuesday, 6,000 railway carriage-style hospital rooms -- first erected during the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan -- have been put in place in Jilin City and the nearby metropolis of Changchun, to deal with a feared influx of patients.

As well as leaving tens of millions of people under lockdown across the country, the latest spike in cases has sparked long queues outside mass testing sites and tight controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruption.

In China's biggest city, Shanghai, authorities continued to ramp up a mass testing campaign that so far has seen at least 1.2 million tested in recent days, according to state media.

Shanghai has closed school campuses and this week began locking down individual residential compounds with cases or suspected close contacts for at least 48 hours for testing in a targeted approach, as fatigue with zero-Covid develops.

But city authorities said on Wednesday that in coming days they would also begin locking down and testing an unspecified number of "key areas" in Shanghai, suggesting an expanded test mandate across the city of 25 million people.

A lockdown in major tech hub Shenzhen has prompted fears from analysts of a drag on growth as many factories and businesses closed.

Major Apple supplier Foxconn said Wednesday it had resumed some operations at sites where production and accommodation were on the same site.

The capital Beijing reiterated earlier rules that banned all travellers from areas with reported cases in the past 14 days, while other arrivals must show a recent negative Covid-19 test.

Related Topics

Shortage China Jilin Shenzhen Wuhan Changchun Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Same SITE Hub 2019 Apple Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KU awards 15 PhD, 30 MPhil, one MS, two MS degrees ..

KU awards 15 PhD, 30 MPhil, one MS, two MS degrees in various disciplines

53 seconds ago
 PBM distributes cheques among disabled persons

PBM distributes cheques among disabled persons

54 seconds ago
 209 head constable of Hazara promoted to ASI

209 head constable of Hazara promoted to ASI

56 seconds ago
 President urges media, Ulema's role to guide masse ..

President urges media, Ulema's role to guide masses on family planning

57 seconds ago
 Gambians flee border zone amid Senegalese anti-reb ..

Gambians flee border zone amid Senegalese anti-rebel operation

59 seconds ago
 China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab l ..

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab launches

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>