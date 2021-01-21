UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Boosts Ecological Protection Through Yellow River Diversions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:24 PM

China boosts ecological protection through Yellow River diversions

China will divert water from the Yellow River to more regions this year to boost ecological protection, the Yellow River Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :China will divert water from the Yellow River to more regions this year to boost ecological protection, the Yellow River Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources said Thursday.

Water diversion projects will focus on emergency water supplies for major wetlands and lakes along the river, as well as ecological restoration in northern Chinese regions with groundwater shortages, according to a plan released by the commission.

Such projects aim to sustain all the ecosystems in the Yellow River basin, including mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, farmland and grassland, the commission said, adding that they will also provide ecology-oriented support for major national strategies, such as the development of the Xiong'an New Area.

The commission urged related authorities to strengthen water condition forecasting and analysis, and called for targeted use of key reservoirs to ensure the projects progress smoothly.

Related Topics

Water China Progress All From

Recent Stories

Careem partners with UNDP for safety initiatives h ..

24 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Haza ..

11 seconds ago

Russia logs 21,887 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

81 shops,restaurants sealed in city

2 minutes ago

RCB confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-e ..

2 minutes ago

Ambassador of Yemen calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.