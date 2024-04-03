China box office daily report

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Box office figures of the top-grossing films on the Chinese mainland on April 2 are as follows:

Title Daily Gross (million Yuan)

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" 25.

08

"Viva La Vida" 5.26

"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" 2.50

"Kung Fu Panda 4" 2.20

"Anatomy of a Fall" 1.37

(1 U.S. Dollar = 7.0949 yuan)

Source: China Movie Data Information Network.