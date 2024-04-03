China Box Office Daily Report
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Box office figures of the top-grossing films on the Chinese mainland on April 2 are as follows:
Title Daily Gross (million Yuan)
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" 25.
08
"Viva La Vida" 5.26
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" 2.50
"Kung Fu Panda 4" 2.20
"Anatomy of a Fall" 1.37
(1 U.S. Dollar = 7.0949 yuan)
