China Box Office Daily Report

Published May 03, 2024

China box office daily report

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Box office figures of the top-grossing films on the Chinese mainland on May 2 were as follows:

Title Daily Gross (million Yuan)

"Formed Police Unit" 94.

93

"The Last Frenzy" 87.00

"Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" 51.56

"Spy x Family Code: White" 45.94

"Howl's Moving Castle" 22.31

(1 U.S. Dollar = 7.1063 yuan)

Source: China Movie Data Information Network.

