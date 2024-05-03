China Box Office Daily Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Box office figures of the top-grossing films on the Chinese mainland on May 2 were as follows:
Title Daily Gross (million Yuan)
"Formed Police Unit" 94.
93
"The Last Frenzy" 87.00
"Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" 51.56
"Spy x Family Code: White" 45.94
"Howl's Moving Castle" 22.31
(1 U.S. Dollar = 7.1063 yuan)
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.48 pct higher9 minutes ago
-
China launches special campaign concerning summer marine fishing ban9 minutes ago
-
Singapore's FDI up 10 pct in 20239 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour calls for general election after strong early showing in local polls9 minutes ago
-
Seoul spy agency warns N. Korea plotting attacks on embassies19 minutes ago
-
El Kaabi hits three as Olympiakos shock Aston Villa, Fiorentina edge Brugge19 minutes ago
-
Singapore's FDI up 10 pct in 202319 minutes ago
-
Pilot injured as helicopter crashes in India's Maharashtra19 minutes ago
-
Singapore retail sales growth moderates in March19 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes injure 8 Syrian soldiers: ministry3 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta bans men from applying to work abroad: statement3 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands protest against Georgia 'foreign influence' bill4 hours ago