China braces for typhoon Mitag

(@imziishan)

China activated a level-IV emergency response for typhoon Mitag on Monday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :China activated a level-IV emergency response for typhoon Mitag on Monday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Two working teams have been deployed in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian to assist local authorities for preparation.

Mitag, the 18th typhoon this year, is forecast to sweep the northeast part of Taiwan on Monday night and move north to sweep or land in the coastal areas of Zhejiang Province on Tuesday.

From Monday to Tuesday, Mitag is expected to bring heavy rain to some parts of Shanghai and provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

The ministry warned local departments to intensify real-time monitoring, issue alerts promptly, and strengthen evacuation and relocation in areas prone to flooding and geological disasters.