China Brand Expo Of Healthcare Ingredients Concludes In U.S. Las Vegas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

LAS VEGAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The fourth China Brand Expo of Healthcare Ingredients concluded Thursday in the U.S. city of Las Vegas amid applauds and hails from business insiders from all around the world.

The two-day event organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines and Health Products (CCCMHPIE) was co-located with SupplySide West 2023, the annual flagship show in the nutraceutical manufacturing industry of North American market, which concluded Friday.

China Brand selected nearly 100 elite enterprises from 22 provincial regions of China, which showcase various ingredients and solutions for dietary supplements, functional food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others.

The trade show, which had been suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022, attracted more than 3,000 professional visitors and buyers this year.

Natural extracts, vitamins, fish oils, and probiotics are the most popular products supplied by Chinese companies with an annual export growth rate of more than 15 percent from 2019 to 2022, CCCMHPIE said, noting that during this period the Chinese nutraceutical and dietary supplement industry sped up innovation and globalization.

"In the past, overseas customers often chose Chinese suppliers for lower prices, then they were convinced of our quality assurance competence, and now they see us as strategic partners with innovation and sustainability." Elaine Yu, president of Layn USA Inc., told Xinhua.

