China, Brazil Agree to Jointly Fight Climate Change - Presidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) China and Brazil have agreed to increase their cooperation in the fight against climate change and loss of biodiversity, the presidents of both countries said in a joint statement following talks on Friday.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is on an official visit to China from April 11-14. During the visit, the Brazilian leader met with high-ranking Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, and signed dozens of deals with Beijing on agriculture, science, culture, education, and innovation, among other things.

"Bearing in mind that the effects of climate change are already being unequivocally felt, Brazil and China have decided to strengthen their cooperation in the area of environmental protection, combating climate change and the loss of biodiversity, promoting sustainable development and ways to speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy," the statement published on the website of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement added that in order to achieve the set goals, China and Brazil agreed to create a Subcommittee on the Environment and Climate Change within the Sino-Brazilian High Level Commission for Consultation and Cooperation.