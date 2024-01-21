China, Brazil vow to strengthen synergy of development strategies, expand cooperation in emerging fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira co-chaired the fourth China-Brazil Foreign Ministerial-Level Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue here on Friday, vowing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies and expand cooperation in emerging fields.

China-Brazil relations have withstood the test of an ever-evolving international landscape, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Since China and Brazil launched the comprehensive strategic dialogue 10 years ago, mutual trust has become stronger, communication between the two sides has been deeper, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has shown broader prospects, Wang said.

The two sides understand and support each other on issues involving their respective core interests and major concerns, which provides a solid guarantee for the sound and steady growth of China-Brazil relations, he said.

China has always given priority to its relations with Brazil in its overall diplomacy and in its diplomacy with Latin America, and supports Brazil in promoting national development and rejuvenation, he said.

China stands ready to work with Brazil to take the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations as an opportunity to strengthen the synergy of development strategies, and crack open new areas and tap new potential for cooperation, so as to inject new impetus into and open up new prospects for the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.