UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Breaks Deep-sea Sediment Core Retrieval Record

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:29 PM

China breaks deep-sea sediment core retrieval record

Chinese scientists have completed a deep-sea drilling project to obtain a sediment core with a length of 231 meters from a depth of over 2,000 meters in the South China Sea, setting a new world record for deep-sea drilling

CHANGSHA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Chinese scientists have completed a deep-sea drilling project to obtain a sediment core with a length of 231 meters from a depth of over 2,000 meters in the South China Sea, setting a new world record for deep-sea drilling.

Aboard a marine research vessel, China's independently developed drilling system "Sea Bull II" took approximately 15 hours to drill the sediment on the seabed 2,060 meters under the sea on Wednesday.

The system, weighing 12 tonnes, is currently China's heaviest piece of underwater geological exploration equipment.

As the world's only seabed drilling apparatus with a drilling capacity of more than 200 meters, it can help explore natural gas hydrate resources in the seabed.

The system was developed by professor Wan Buyan and his team at the Hunan University of Science and Technology.

Wan said that in the next few years, his team will attempt to drill sediment at a depth of 11,000 meters in the Mariana Trench to research the evolution of the trench's ecosystems.

Related Topics

World Technology China Gas From

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

24 minutes ago

Morocco receives COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX

2 minutes ago

China launches new satellite for space environment ..

5 minutes ago

CTO condoles with late traffic police official's f ..

5 minutes ago

Abbasnagar police arrest suspect

5 minutes ago

Oil prices mixed over weaker dollar, rising suppli ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.