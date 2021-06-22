UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Builds Its First PPP High-speed Railway

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:04 PM

China builds its first PPP high-speed railway

China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital has been built to connect several cities in east China's Zhejiang Province

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital has been built to connect several cities in east China's Zhejiang Province.

On Tuesday, the tracks were completed for the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, one of China's first group of high-speed railway projects funded by a public-private partnership (PPP), with the private sector having a holding status.

With a total investment of nearly 44.9 billion Yuan (about 6.95 billion U.S. Dollars), the 266.9 km rail line has been designed with eight stops and a speed of 350 km per hour.

The new rail line will be opened by the end of this year and will be connected to the high-speed railway network in the Yangtze River Delta region. It will halve the travel time between Hangzhou and Taizhou to approximately one hour.

Related Topics

China Taizhou Hangzhou Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rwanda bars movements to capital city amid rise in ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Points to Need for Cooperation as European S ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Holds Sacred Memory of Heroes Fighting Agai ..

3 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to commence service to Vienna

22 minutes ago

China's basketball team captain Zhou Peng wants im ..

20 minutes ago

World Public Service Day to be marked tomorrow

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.