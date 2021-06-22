China builds its first PPP high-speed railway

China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital has been built to connect several cities in east China's Zhejiang Province

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's first high-speed railway controlled by private capital has been built to connect several cities in east China's Zhejiang Province.

On Tuesday, the tracks were completed for the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway, one of China's first group of high-speed railway projects funded by a public-private partnership (PPP), with the private sector having a holding status.

With a total investment of nearly 44.9 billion Yuan (about 6.95 billion U.S. Dollars), the 266.9 km rail line has been designed with eight stops and a speed of 350 km per hour.

The new rail line will be opened by the end of this year and will be connected to the high-speed railway network in the Yangtze River Delta region. It will halve the travel time between Hangzhou and Taizhou to approximately one hour.