Open Menu

China Builds Nearly 8,000 Digital Workshops, Smart Factories: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China builds nearly 8,000 digital workshops, smart factories: report

SHENYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- China has built nearly 8,000 digital workshops and smart factories, with its industrial internet's core industry value exceeding 1.2 trillion Yuan (about 167 billion U.S. Dollars), according to a research report released Thursday.

The annual report on the innovation and development of the industrial internet was released by China Academy of Industrial Internet during the 2023 Global Industrial Internet Conference held in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Currently, 31 provincial-level regions across the country have launched industrial internet development policies or action plans. The research and development, as well as the industrialization, of key technologies such as 5G edge computing, industrial big data, and general artificial intelligence are accelerating, said Lu Chuncong, head of the academy.

Related Topics

Internet China 5G Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

35 minutes ago
 FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

35 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

4 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

11 hours ago
ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

12 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

13 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

13 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

13 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

13 hours ago
 KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From World