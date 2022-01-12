China builds overseas projects for economic growth, not hegemony

China's economic footprints in foreign countries are not designed to pursue hegemony, but to "maintain its growth trajectory in a changing world," British writer and analyst Tom Fowdy has said

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :China's economic footprints in foreign countries are not designed to pursue hegemony, but to "maintain its growth trajectory in a changing world," British writer and analyst Tom Fowdy has said.

The United States focuses on its military presence across the world, owning 750 bases in more than 80 countries, Fowdy wrote in an article, titled "America builds military bases around the world.

China builds economic ones," published by Russian broadcaster RT recently.

Fowdy, a political and international relations analyst with a Primary focus on East Asia, said China has deepened its partnerships with many countries in Europe and Africa under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Deeper incorporation into the BRI follows the pattern of China cementing its ties with non-Western nations with greater strategic ambition and less hesitation," he wrote.