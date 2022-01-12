UrduPoint.com

China Builds Overseas Projects For Economic Growth, Not Hegemony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 04:26 PM

China builds overseas projects for economic growth, not hegemony

China's economic footprints in foreign countries are not designed to pursue hegemony, but to "maintain its growth trajectory in a changing world," British writer and analyst Tom Fowdy has said

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :China's economic footprints in foreign countries are not designed to pursue hegemony, but to "maintain its growth trajectory in a changing world," British writer and analyst Tom Fowdy has said.

The United States focuses on its military presence across the world, owning 750 bases in more than 80 countries, Fowdy wrote in an article, titled "America builds military bases around the world.

China builds economic ones," published by Russian broadcaster RT recently.

Fowdy, a political and international relations analyst with a Primary focus on East Asia, said China has deepened its partnerships with many countries in Europe and Africa under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Deeper incorporation into the BRI follows the pattern of China cementing its ties with non-Western nations with greater strategic ambition and less hesitation," he wrote.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Europe China Road United States Asia

Recent Stories

Boao Forum for Asia to hold annual conference in S ..

Boao Forum for Asia to hold annual conference in Spring

1 minute ago
 Withdrawal of CSTO Forces From Kazakhstan to Start ..

Withdrawal of CSTO Forces From Kazakhstan to Start on Thursday - Tokayev

1 minute ago
 UK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' ..

UK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns

23 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

35 minutes ago
 EU Commercial Flights Increase 130% in December Ye ..

EU Commercial Flights Increase 130% in December Year-on-Year - Eurostat

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.