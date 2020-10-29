UrduPoint.com
China Builds World's Largest Social Security System

China builds world's largest social security system

China has built the world's largest social security system in the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), says the communique of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday

The country's basic medical insurance has covered over 1.3 billion people, and the basic old-age insurance has covered nearly 1 billion people, says the communique passed at the session held in Beijing from Oct. 26 to 29.

More Stories From World

