China Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Ring, Over 3,000 Doses Seized - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Chinese police have detained over 80 people and confiscated more than 3,000 doses of a fake coronavirus vaccine in a crackdown on a ring that operated since the fall, state media reported.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the police have also eliminated the ring's clandestine manufacturing facilities and distribution chains in Beijing, the provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong.

Investigation found that the main suspect together with his accomplices began to produce fake vaccines in September, selling filled syringes with saline at inflated prices.

Following the crackdown, the ministry of public security has called on Chinese to be more vigilant, get vaccinated only at licensed centers, and report fraud cases to law enforcement agencies in a timely fashion.

Having launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 15, the country has inoculated almost 23 million people as of January 26. By Chinese New Year, February 12, the number of those vaccinated is planned to hit 50 million.

As part of the first stage of the vaccination in China, customs officers, health care workers, as well as employees whose work is related to imported frozen products, sea and air transportation, seafood markets and public transport are the first in line to receive shots. Individuals who are set to go to work or study in virus-hit countries will also promptly receive an opportunity to get vaccinated.

At the second stage, when a vaccine enters the market or production volumes increase, more population groups will get access to shots.