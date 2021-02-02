UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Ring, Over 3,000 Doses Seized - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:10 AM

China Busts Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Ring, Over 3,000 Doses Seized - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Chinese police have detained over 80 people and confiscated more than 3,000 doses of a fake coronavirus vaccine in a crackdown on a ring that operated since the fall, state media reported.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the police have also eliminated the ring's clandestine manufacturing facilities and distribution chains in Beijing, the provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong.

Investigation found that the main suspect together with his accomplices began to produce fake vaccines in September, selling filled syringes with saline at inflated prices.

Following the crackdown, the ministry of public security has called on Chinese to be more vigilant, get vaccinated only at licensed centers, and report fraud cases to law enforcement agencies in a timely fashion.

Having launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 15, the country has inoculated almost 23 million people as of January 26. By Chinese New Year, February 12, the number of those vaccinated is planned to hit 50 million.

As part of the first stage of the vaccination in China, customs officers, health care workers, as well as employees whose work is related to imported frozen products, sea and air transportation, seafood markets and public transport are the first in line to receive shots. Individuals who are set to go to work or study in virus-hit countries will also promptly receive an opportunity to get vaccinated.

At the second stage, when a vaccine enters the market or production volumes increase, more population groups will get access to shots.

Related Topics

Police China Beijing January February September December Market Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With citizenship, world&#039;s talent c ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2021 in Pakistan

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

11 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

11 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.