Open Menu

China Buzz: Young Chinese Embrace Traditional Hanfu Fashion

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 08:40 AM

China Buzz: Young Chinese embrace traditional Hanfu fashion

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Hanfu, the traditional Chinese clothing, is experiencing a revival among the country's youth.

The number of Hanfu clothing stores in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province has surged from just 18 in early 2023 to more than 3,000 now, according to local data. With this boom in Hanfu shops, the city attracted 5.

2 million visitors seeking to try on the traditional garments in 2024, generating 880 million Yuan ($123 million) in consumer spending.

Young people wearing flowing robes and elaborate designs can be seen throughout Luoyang, where the historical garments create a striking visual harmony with the city's ancient architecture.

During the "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program — Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang," People's Daily Online interviewed several Hanfu enthusiasts about their passion for this traditional dress.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

24 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 days ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 days ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

2 days ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

2 days ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

2 days ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

2 days ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From World