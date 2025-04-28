China Buzz: Young Chinese Embrace Traditional Hanfu Fashion
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 08:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Hanfu, the traditional Chinese clothing, is experiencing a revival among the country's youth.
The number of Hanfu clothing stores in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province has surged from just 18 in early 2023 to more than 3,000 now, according to local data. With this boom in Hanfu shops, the city attracted 5.
2 million visitors seeking to try on the traditional garments in 2024, generating 880 million Yuan ($123 million) in consumer spending.
Young people wearing flowing robes and elaborate designs can be seen throughout Luoyang, where the historical garments create a striking visual harmony with the city's ancient architecture.
During the "Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program — Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang," People's Daily Online interviewed several Hanfu enthusiasts about their passion for this traditional dress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
T'Wolves push Lakers to brink of elimination, Celtics and Knicks win3 minutes ago
-
China Buzz: Young Chinese embrace traditional Hanfu fashion3 minutes ago
-
T'Wolves rally late to beat Lakers, Knicks edge Pistons amid controversy13 minutes ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win13 minutes ago
-
Zverev, Sabalenka battle through in Madrid Open, Rublev defence over23 minutes ago
-
China's digital culture breaks borders, captivating global audiences23 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update7 hours ago
-
Football: English FA Cup semi-final result7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update7 hours ago