UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Calls For All Sides To 'resolve Differences' After Myanmar Coup

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:16 PM

China calls for all sides to 'resolve differences' after Myanmar coup

Beijing called Monday for all parties in Myanmar to "resolve their differences" after the military seized power and detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Beijing called Monday for all parties in Myanmar to "resolve their differences" after the military seized power and detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar and hopes the various parties in Myanmar will appropriately resolve their differences under the constitutional and legal framework to protect political and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

China Beijing San Myanmar All

Recent Stories

Amir Khan reacts to boxer’s death in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanks Chinese govt as first ..

23 seconds ago

EU Leaders Condemn Coup in Myanmar, Call For Relea ..

24 seconds ago

Putin Orders Check of Reports About Illegal Influe ..

26 seconds ago

PNCA to launch a book title " Tragedy in Kashmir" ..

28 seconds ago

CPI inflation decelerates to 5.7% on YoY basis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.