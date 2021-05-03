China calls for beefing up anti-epidemic measures during Labor Day holiday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday called for efforts to strengthen the implementation of epidemic control measures at scenic spots during the five-day Labor Day holiday from May 1 to 5.

Tourism authorities nationwide have been told to set their capacity within a reasonable limit and continue carrying out advance ticket reservations.

Tourist destinations were asked to enhance ventilation and disinfection, and implement protective measures including mandatory wearing of masks.

The ministry also called on local tourism authorities, working with public security and transportation departments, to strengthen safety management at scenic spots.