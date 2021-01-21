UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Calls For 'better Angels' To Prevail In Reset With Biden's US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:47 PM

China calls for 'better angels' to prevail in reset with Biden's US

China on Thursday urged a new era of relations between Beijing and Washington, as President Biden's inuaguration brought an end to the fractious term of Donald Trump

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :China on Thursday urged a new era of relations between Beijing and Washington, as President Biden's inuaguration brought an end to the fractious term of Donald Trump.

"With cooperation from both sides, the better angels in China-US relations will beat the evil forces," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Beijing From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is hopeful for new dawn in the US

2 minutes ago

US to rejoin Paris climate accord and WHO as Biden ..

2 minutes ago

Ajoka theater to starts dance classes from Jan 23

2 minutes ago

Police bust dacoits gang in kasur

2 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Allows to Store Sputnik V ..

21 minutes ago

South Korean President Pledges to Closely Cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.