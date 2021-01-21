(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China on Thursday urged a new era of relations between Beijing and Washington, as President Biden's inuaguration brought an end to the fractious term of Donald Trump

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :China on Thursday urged a new era of relations between Beijing and Washington, as President Biden's inuaguration brought an end to the fractious term of Donald Trump.

"With cooperation from both sides, the better angels in China-US relations will beat the evil forces," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a press briefing.