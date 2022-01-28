China calls for building community with a shared future in outer space

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :China calls on all countries to work together to build a global community with a shared future in outer space, according to a white paper published Friday.

Titled "China's Space Program: A 2021 Perspective," the document was released by the State Council Information Office.

For the first time, the white paper on China's space industry puts forward the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind in outer space, Xu Hongliang, a spokesperson for the China National Space Administration, said at a press conference following the release of the document.

Noting that peaceful exploration, development and utilization of outer space are rights equally enjoyed by all countries, the white paper said China will work actively with other countries to carry out international space exchanges and cooperation, safeguard outer space security, and strive for long-term sustainability in activities related to outer space.

China will be more open and active in broadening international space cooperation in the next five years, with more participation in the global governance of outer space and more wisdom contribution in the fields of near-Earth object monitoring and response, planet protection and space traffic management, said Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the administration, at the press conference.

Summarizing the future plan, Wu also highlighted the project of building a research station on the moon, which will be jointly launched by China and Russia.

"It will be a very large and long-term international scientific cooperation project, and we welcome all interested countries, organizations, scientists and engineers to participate in it," he said.

The construction of the international lunar research station will provide opportunities for carrying international payloads and sharing scientific research data, Wu added.