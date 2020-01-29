China calls for comprehensive, just and lasting solution to Palestine issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying on Wednesday called for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue

"China has taken note of the relevant reports and is studying the relevant content," she said in a statement while commenting on new Middle East peace plan announced by the US President Donald Trump.

The spokesperson said that China had always believed that relevant UN resolutions and international consensus such as the "two-state solution" and the "land for peace" principle constitute the basis for resolving the Palestinian issue and should be respected.

"Any solution to the question of Palestine should listen to the views and propositions of the main parties, especially the Palestinian side," she added.

She said that an agreement should be reached through equal dialogue and negotiation, which should help promote the early, comprehensive, just and a lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

It may be mentioned that President Trump unveiled his plan for Middle East peace, proposing a Palestinian state, but also allowing Israel to take control of a significant portion of the West Bank without any Palestinian input. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had rejected the proposal.