China Calls For Dialogue Between North, South Korea Amid Rising Tensions- Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:56 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday that Pyongyang and Seoul should work together on improving relations through constructive dialogue in light of recent developments involving North Korea's decision to cut all communication lines with its southern neighbor

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday that Pyongyang and Seoul should work together on improving relations through constructive dialogue in light of recent developments involving North Korea's decision to cut all communication lines with its southern neighbor.

North Korea has been angered by Seoul's reluctance to stop a leafleting campaign by North Korean defectors who have been sending balloons carrying pamphlets critical of Pyongyang across the border.

"North and South Korea are one nation. North-South relations are an important factor influencing the situation on the Korean peninsula. As a close neighbor, China has consistently supported and hoped that the parties will improve relations through negotiations and dialogue, and promote cooperation," Hua said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang's Korean Central news Agency said that North Korea would cut all communication lines with South Korea, claiming that there was nothing more to discuss at the negotiating table and not responding to Seoul's attempts to contact its neighbor through different channels. On Monday, North Korea left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from the South for the first time since the two nations established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018.

