China Calls for Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Tensions Around Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun on Monday urged all parties involved in tensions in Ukraine to continue dialogue and seek for diplomatic solution.

"All parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions.

We welcome and encourage every effort to diplomatic solution and call on all parties concerned to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions to address each other's concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Jun said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.