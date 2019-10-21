China Calls For Early Adoption of Security Regulations in Asia Pacific - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) China calls for active promotion and early adoption of security regulations in the Asia Pacific region, country's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said Monday at the opening of the 9th Xiangshan Forum.

"The countries of the Asia Pacific region are interdependent and share common interests, confronting various threats and challenges to security, both traditional and non-traditional. China intends to work with regional countries to create a community of shared future for mankind in the Asia Pacific region, promoting a new concept of a common, comprehensive and sustainable security," Wei said.

According to the minister, the countries in the region need to "actively promote the adoption of the rules governing security in the Asia Pacific Region, Beijing does not believe that the adoption of such regulatory rules is aimed at correcting or eliminating the existing ones, on the contrary, we strive to improve and supplement them in accordance with the goals and principles of the UN Charter".

He emphasized that China was a member of almost all international organizations and more than 500 international treaties, always remaining a defender of compliance with the UN Charter.

The 9th Xiangshan Forum on security is being held in Beijing from October 20-22. The forum is organized by the China Association of Military Science and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies, with participating defense ministers, experts, and former military officials. The first Xiangshan forum was held in 2006, and since 2015 it began to be held on an annual basis.