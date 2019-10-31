UrduPoint.com
China Calls For Effective NGO Dialogue With U.S.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:04 PM

China called for effective dialogue with the United States between non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to deepen mutual understanding in protection of human rights, said vice chairman of China Foundation for Human Rights Development

Men Lijun, also secretary-general of the foundation, made the remarks at the ninth China-U.S. Dialogue on Rule of Law and Human Rights jointly held here on Monday and Tuesday by the foundation and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

In his speech at the opening session, Men said the event has become an important institutional platform for exchanges and dialogue between Chinese and U.S. NGOs after eight successful editions.

The platform allows experts and scholars from both sides to conduct open and in-depth dialogue with mutual respect, seeking common ground while reserving differences, said Men, who led a Chinese delegation to the event.

The event facilitates the development of human rights in both countries, enhances mutual understanding between the two peoples and deepens bilateral exchanges and cooperation, serving as a bridge between both sides, he said.

Men introduced the historic achievements China has made in promoting the cause of human rights since the founding of the People's Republic of China, especially after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

He hoped that through continuous and effective dialogue and exchanges between NGOs, both China and the United States can strengthen mutual understanding and build consensus on safeguarding human rights, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

Stephen A. Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said that enhancing dialogue and exchanges between NGOs of both countries plays a positive role in boosting bilateral ties as the U.S.-China relationship is at a special stage.

About 30 experts and scholars in legal and human rights fields from China and the United States attended the event and had an in-depth discussion about issues related with judicial reform and safeguarding human rights.

Chinese representatives also highlighted the counter-terrorism and de-radicalization measures, and the effective results of safeguarding the basic human rights of all ethnic groups in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

