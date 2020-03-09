China's Foreign Ministry said it expected concerned parties to show flexibility and strive for dialogue after North Korea fired three short-range projectiles early on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) China's Foreign Ministry said it expected concerned parties to show flexibility and strive for dialogue after North Korea fired three short-range projectiles early on Monday.

The unidentified weapons were launched into the Sea of Japan from the vicinity of Sondok airport. They flew 200 kilometers (124 miles), reaching the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains complex and sensitive. We call for all stakeholders to be flexible toward one another and maintain dialogue," the ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The Chinese diplomat added efforts should be made to preserve the atmosphere of de-escalation and move forward with denuclearization talks to achieve a lasting peace in the region.

North Korea's newest launch is the second this month. It fired two projectiles from the vicinity of the coastal city of Wonsan on March 2, prompting protests from South Korea, which believes it was a ballistic missile test.