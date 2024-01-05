Open Menu

China Calls For Full Ceasefire Under UN Resolutions, Stopping Collective Punishment Of Gaza People

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 10:10 PM

China calls for full ceasefire under UN resolutions, stopping collective punishment of Gaza people

China on Friday urged parties to the Palestinian-Israel conflict to implement the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, carry out full ceasefire at once and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) China on Friday urged parties to the Palestinian-Israel conflict to implement the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, carry out full ceasefire at once and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza.

“The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict has killed more than 22,000 people in Gaza already, most of whom were civilians. The daily civilian death toll remains above one hundred. This must not continue,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

Responding to a question about filing of a lawsuit by the Republic of South Africa in the International Court of Justice requesting an interim injunction on the ground that Israel violated the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide with the actions it committed in Gaza since October 7, the spokesperson said, “We noted the application.

"The Chinese side opposes any action that violates the international law," he said.

“We urge parties to the conflict to implement the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, carry out full ceasefire at once and stop the collective punishment against the people of Gaza.”

APP/asg

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel China Gaza South Africa October Court

Recent Stories

Minor among three killed, two injured in road acci ..

Minor among three killed, two injured in road accident

16 seconds ago
 Aneeq urges youth to help promote interfaith harmo ..

Aneeq urges youth to help promote interfaith harmony

17 minutes ago
 KP govt starts campaign to enhance literacy rate

KP govt starts campaign to enhance literacy rate

17 minutes ago
 Biden kickstarts 2024 bid with speech targeting Tr ..

Biden kickstarts 2024 bid with speech targeting Trump

17 minutes ago
 Karachi admin to use SMS service for mass awarenes ..

Karachi admin to use SMS service for mass awareness against polio

17 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS chairs meeting regarding preparatio ..

Balochistan CS chairs meeting regarding preparations of elections

17 minutes ago
British High Commissioner meets Mayor Karachi

British High Commissioner meets Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 SU promotes 16 employees to next grade

SU promotes 16 employees to next grade

17 minutes ago
 FGEHA decides to implement PPRA E-system

FGEHA decides to implement PPRA E-system

17 minutes ago
 Siddiqui emphasizes strengthening political moveme ..

Siddiqui emphasizes strengthening political movement

17 minutes ago
 Youth can play vital role in country’s developme ..

Youth can play vital role in country’s development: ED NAVTTC

47 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes responsible Journalism, greets ..

Minister emphasizes responsible Journalism, greets PPC newly elected cabinet

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World