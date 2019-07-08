UrduPoint.com
China Calls For More Equitable, Stable Int'l Order

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:16 PM

China calls for more equitable, stable int'l order

China on Monday called on countries around the world to uphold peaceful development, promote economic globalization and build a more equitable, rational, stable and effective international order

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :China on Monday called on countries around the world to uphold peaceful development, promote economic globalization and build a more equitable, rational, stable and effective international order.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the eighth World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Organized by Tsinghua University in partnership with the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, the forum is a non-governmental seminar focusing on international security topics. The theme of this year's forum is Stabilizing the World Order: Common Responsibilities, Joint Management, and Shared Benefits.

Wang said that since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese people have realized historical changes through extreme hard work, and the Chinese nation is now embracing the bright prospects of revival.

"China cannot develop without the world, nor can the world develop without China. China has constantly adhered to the path of peaceful development and will never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence," Wang said.

He said that amid changes and adjustments in the international order, China advocates creating a new type of international relations and a community of shared future for humanity, maintaining the cornerstone of multilateralism, expanding common development, facilitating mutual learning of different civilizations and jointly tackling new common challenges.

