China calls for more representation of developing countries at UNSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should uphold fairness, justice and raise the representation of developing countries, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should uphold fairness, justice and raise the representation of developing countries, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, namely Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN Tareq Albanai, and Permanent Representative of Austria to the UN Alexander Marschik, in Beijing, CGTN reported.

He urged for more small- and medium-sized countries to be given the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the council, especially to correct the historical injustice against Africa.

It is necessary to uphold the position of the intergovernmental negotiation platform as the main channel, he said, adding that the co-chairs should guide all parties to remove interference and gather consensus, so the UNSC reform process will be widely recognized by the international community and the results will stand the test of history.

Albanai and Marschik said the principles of the UN Charter are particularly important to small- and medium-sized countries, and they are willing to strengthen communication and consultation with member states, including China, on the issue of UNSC reform.

In the face of the intertwined international situation and the interference and destruction of unilateralism and power politics, we must hold high the banner of true multilateralism and promote the key role of the UN in maintaining world peace and development, Wang added.