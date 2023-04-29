UrduPoint.com

China Calls For More Representation Of Developing Countries At UNSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 09:18 PM

China calls for more representation of developing countries at UNSC

The reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should uphold fairness, justice and raise the representation of developing countries, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should uphold fairness, justice and raise the representation of developing countries, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, namely Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN Tareq Albanai, and Permanent Representative of Austria to the UN Alexander Marschik, in Beijing, CGTN reported.

He urged for more small- and medium-sized countries to be given the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the council, especially to correct the historical injustice against Africa.

It is necessary to uphold the position of the intergovernmental negotiation platform as the main channel, he said, adding that the co-chairs should guide all parties to remove interference and gather consensus, so the UNSC reform process will be widely recognized by the international community and the results will stand the test of history.

Albanai and Marschik said the principles of the UN Charter are particularly important to small- and medium-sized countries, and they are willing to strengthen communication and consultation with member states, including China, on the issue of UNSC reform.

In the face of the intertwined international situation and the interference and destruction of unilateralism and power politics, we must hold high the banner of true multilateralism and promote the key role of the UN in maintaining world peace and development, Wang added.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa World United Nations China Kuwait Guide Beijing Austria All

Recent Stories

MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Mu ..

MoU signed for safe cities projects in Sialkot, Muridke

2 minutes ago
 SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

SDPI, ZTB sign MoU to improve agro productivity

2 minutes ago
 'Mitti ke putlay' fabulous film on labour rights

'Mitti ke putlay' fabulous film on labour rights

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements made for drainage of rainwater: Admin ..

Arrangements made for drainage of rainwater: Administrator Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of famous writer A Hameed observ ..

Death anniversary of famous writer A Hameed observed

5 minutes ago
 Martyr Zakir funeral offered at his native village ..

Martyr Zakir funeral offered at his native village

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.