UrduPoint.com

China Calls For Non-Politicization Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China Calls for Non-Politicization of COVID-19 Pandemic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) China hopes that other countries will focus on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic rather than its politicization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"We sincerely hope that all parties will focus on the fight itself, avoid any words or actions that politicize the epidemic, strengthen unity and work together to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

The diplomat added that from the very outbreak of COVID-19, China put people's lives and health first and effectively carried out prevention and control measures mindful of the country's socioeconomic development.

In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.

Several countries, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Italy and Spain, have introduced restrictions on the entry of travelers from China after its relaxed domestic controls.

Related Topics

China Mao Lead Spain Italy United Kingdom Japan United States January December All From Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

43 minutes ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

1 hour ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

2 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.