China Calls For Palestine Full Membership In UN, Road Map For Two-state Solution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
China on Wednesday called for Palestine full membership in the United Nations and a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-state solution
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) China on Wednesday called for Palestine full membership in the United Nations and a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-state solution.
Since the outbreak of the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has striven for a ceasefire, effective protection of civilians and de-escalation of the humanitarian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian said during his regular briefing.
He said, recently, Ambassador Wang Kejian visited Egypt, Palestine, Israel and Qatar in the middle East for the early de-escalation of the situation in Gaza.
The relevant parties widely appreciated China just position and active efforts to achieve a ceasefire, ease the humanitarian situation, and avoid the further spillover of the conflict.
They look to China playing a greater role in deescalating the conflict and cooling down the situation, he added.
The spokesperson said, since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, the Chinese side has maintained close communication and coordination with the Arab countries, built broad-based consensus with relevant parties in the international community, and promoted the comprehensive cease fire with the greatest sense of urgency.
We have closely followed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and have already provided multiple batches of emergency humanitarian assistance to Gaza through bilateral and multilateral channels, he added.
Lin Jian said, China has actively encouraged all factions in Palestine to achieve internal reconciliation through dialogue and firmly supported the Palestinians governing Palestine.
The Chinese side has contributed to the UN Security Council adoption of the first resolution in this regard since the outbreak of the conflict, released the Position Paper of the People Republic of China on Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict, and fully promoted more responsible and meaningful actions by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he added.
We call for Palestine full membership in the UN and a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road map for the two-State solution, he said.
The spokesperson said, China will continue to work with the international community to restore peace, save lives, and uphold justice.
It may be mentioned here, since the outbreak of the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, the Chinese side has actively mediated among different parties.
Ambassador Wang Kejian of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Egypt, Palestine, Israel and Qatar in the Middle East recently.
APP/asg
