China Calls For Political Solution To Restore Stability In Syria
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson on Monday called on relevant parties to act in the fundamental interests of the Syrian people and find a political solution to restore stability in Syria as soon as possible.
In response to a question during a daily briefing that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ruling has ended and a new government is about to be established, how China views the current situation in Syria and whether it will establish contact with the new government, Mao Ning said that China is closely following developments in Syria and hopes that all relevant parties will act in the best interests of the Syrian people and quickly find a political solution to restore stability in Syria as soon as possible.
Responding to a question on how China views the future of Syria, Mao said that the future and destiny of Syria should be determined by the Syrian people themselves.
"We hope that all relevant parties, with a sense of responsibility for the long-term and fundamental interests of the Syrian people, can quickly find a political solution to restore stability and order", said Mao.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From World
-
Griezmann seals superb Atletico comeback in Sevilla thriller2 minutes ago
-
Pressure grows on France's Macron to name new PM22 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition accuse ruling party of 'second coup'32 minutes ago
-
China vows to 'firmly defend' sovereignty as Taiwan launches drills42 minutes ago
-
South Korean president banned from leaving country42 minutes ago
-
Syrians now have 'historic opportunity' to build peaceful future: UN chief says on Assad’s fall1 hour ago
-
A two-week Chomos festival starts in Kalash1 hour ago
-
Nuclear power twice as expensive for Australia as renewables: report1 hour ago
-
Taiwan launches 'combat drills'2 hours ago
-
Philippine volcano erupts, spews plume of ash, gas2 hours ago
-
Flu, flu-like illnesses surge in Mongolia's capital amid severe air pollution2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes engineers' crucial role in shaping nation’s progress2 hours ago