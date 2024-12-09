Open Menu

China Calls For Political Solution To Restore Stability In Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson on Monday called on relevant parties to act in the fundamental interests of the Syrian people and find a political solution to restore stability in Syria as soon as possible.

In response to a question during a daily briefing that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ruling has ended and a new government is about to be established, how China views the current situation in Syria and whether it will establish contact with the new government, Mao Ning said that China is closely following developments in Syria and hopes that all relevant parties will act in the best interests of the Syrian people and quickly find a political solution to restore stability in Syria as soon as possible.

Responding to a question on how China views the future of Syria, Mao said that the future and destiny of Syria should be determined by the Syrian people themselves.

"We hope that all relevant parties, with a sense of responsibility for the long-term and fundamental interests of the Syrian people, can quickly find a political solution to restore stability and order", said Mao.

APP/asg

